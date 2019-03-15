Since October, this utterly precious 7-year-old beauty has been staying with us, waiting ever-so-patiently for you to come and take her to her forever home. Minky came to us when her previous caretakers could no longer care for her and her two sisters, due to a move. This girl has been through a lot of ups and downs in her relatively short life and deserves a stable home to get her groove on and show just how cool it is to be a cat. Sweet, timid, and shy, or like any good cat, discerning. Once Minky warms to that right human, you will find that she’s got the perfect cat class and cat style with her sassy proud walkin’ jingle in the midnight sun attitude. Minky’s deep, soulful green eyes are the kind you’d like to melt into for a thousand years and still want to share more life with this sweet feline.
