This ultra-sweet 2-year-old mix came to us in January from the south and she would really love to find her people here in the Lakes Region and explore the beauty of the area with you. Being young, she’s still quite the puppy – active, playful and ridiculously loving. She does seem to have some vision issues, although nothing too serious. She is pretty good with other dogs, although for some she might be a bit too much in the energy department. She’s learning how and when to chill and that most humans don’t like it when she jumps up for attention. Ideally this beautiful girl would love an active family with teenage kids, another dog in the house and even a dog-savvy cat. She’s the type of girl who will give you a smile on even the cloudiest of days. Food is definitely a great motivator in educating her on the polite ways of the pup. So Go ask Alice, I think she’ll know how to bring you eternal joy, laughter and love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.