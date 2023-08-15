Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health, a leading provider of compassionate healthcare services, is urging individuals and their families to consider seeking palliative care and hospice care at the earliest stages of a serious illness diagnosis. By doing so, patients can experience improved quality of life, better pain management and emotional support while relieving the burden on families and caregivers.
Recognizing the pivotal role of early intervention in enhancing patients' wellbeing, Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is committed to raising awareness about the benefits of seeking these services well before the stage when death is imminent. Often, patients and families are under the misconception that hospice care is only meant for end-of-life situations. However, integrating palliative care and hospice care early in the care continuum can lead to holistic care and optimal outcomes.
Palliative care focuses on providing relief from the symptoms, pain and stress of serious illnesses, with the aim of improving the patient's overall quality of life. Hospice care, on the other hand, is a specialized form of care provided to individuals with a life-limiting illness when curative treatments are no longer effective. It prioritizes comfort and emotional support, enabling patients to spend their remaining time in a comfortable and dignified manner.
"Timely access to palliative and hospice care can significantly enhance the physical, emotional and psychological wellbeing of patients," stated Dr. Kristi Saunders, hospice medical director at Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health. "By initiating these services early, we can create a care plan that addresses not only the medical needs, but just as important if not more, the emotional and spiritual dimensions of the patient's journey."
Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health's team of experienced professionals is dedicated to guiding patients and their families through this challenging phase. Through personalized consultations, they assess the patient's needs and preferences, allowing them to tailor a comprehensive care plan that aligns with the patient's goals and values.
The benefits of early palliative and hospice care include:
1. Enhanced quality of life: By managing symptoms and providing emotional support, patients can continue to engage in activities that bring them joy, maintaining a sense of purpose.
2. Reduced hospitalizations: Early intervention can help prevent crises and hospitalizations, reducing stress on both patients and families.
3. Effective symptom management: Expert pain and symptom management contribute to a more comfortable and dignified experience for the patient.
4. Emotional support: Patients and families receive counseling and emotional support to navigate the challenges of a serious illness.
5. Informed decision-making: Early involvement of palliative and hospice care specialists allows for informed decisions about treatments and interventions that align with the patient's wishes.
Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health welcomes individuals and families to learn more about its services through its website, pbhha.org, or by calling 603-536-2232 to arrange a free consultation. The organization emphasizes that seeking palliative care and hospice care early is a proactive step towards ensuring the best possible quality of life during a challenging time.
•••
Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is a trusted, nonprofit agency proudly serving 32 towns in Belknap and Grafton counties since 1967. Expert services include at-home healthcare and physical therapies, hospice and palliative care and community programs including: American Red Cross CPR/AED/FA, Caregiver and Bereavement Support Groups and Ask A Pemi-Baker Nurse days at your local senior centers. Providing compassionate care with experienced staff who are trained, certified professionals and also your neighbors. In your time of need, we’re right where you need us.
