08 HEALTH Wednesday wellness

Nurse visiting a patient and family in their home. (Courtesy photo)

Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health, a leading provider of compassionate healthcare services, is urging individuals and their families to consider seeking palliative care and hospice care at the earliest stages of a serious illness diagnosis. By doing so, patients can experience improved quality of life, better pain management and emotional support while relieving the burden on families and caregivers.

Recognizing the pivotal role of early intervention in enhancing patients' wellbeing, Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is committed to raising awareness about the benefits of seeking these services well before the stage when death is imminent. Often, patients and families are under the misconception that hospice care is only meant for end-of-life situations. However, integrating palliative care and hospice care early in the care continuum can lead to holistic care and optimal outcomes.

