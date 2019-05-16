WOLFEBORO — The Wolfeboro Area Farmers Market will open for the 2019 summer outdoor season on Thursday, May 23. The market will be open every Thursday from 12:30-4:30 p.m. through Oct. 31 at Clark Park, 233 S. Main St., rain or shine. A special date change will be Wednesday, July 3, due to the holiday.
The 2019 market season will feature 27 vendors offering farm and food products. Founded in 2002, the market has grown to feature local farms and artisanal food products. Market offerings include fresh vegetables, fruits, dairy products, gourmet and wild mushrooms, foraged foods, fresh fish, cut flowers, meats, honey, herbal products, baked goods, vegan ice cream, maple products, dog treats, gluten-free baked goods, local beer and wine, and a variety of prepared foods. Live music is provided by local musicians each week and shaded picnic tables are available.
Wolfeboro Area Farmers Market Board Chair Megan Young encourages shoppers to take advantage of the May 23 opening market to stock up for Memorial Day weekend festivities. “We've got it covered, right here in one place,” she said. “Lots of farm-raised meats for cookouts, as well as beer, wine, fresh breads, sweet treats and so much more.” For those planning weekend planting, vendors will offer seedlings of all kinds. “It's an outstanding opportunity to snag some familiar and some less familiar options for the home garden.”
The 2019 season will again feature the Double SNAP program for food stamps recipients, who can use their Electronic Benefits Cards at the market. With the help of individual and business donations, along with support from the market itself, cardholders receive shopping tokens that allow them to spend two dollars for every one dollar withdrawn from their EBT cards. Through the organization's fundraising efforts of the past year, the market is able to double benefits up to a total of $80. More than $3,800 has been raised to make this program available, with an overall goal of raising $10,000. All donations are tax deductible.
Find more information by visiting www.WolfeboroAreaFarmersMarket.com or www.facebook.com/wolfeboroareafarmersmarket.
