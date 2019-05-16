LACONIA — WinnAero will hold its Wings, Water and Wheels III event, Touch a Plane, Touch a Truck on Saturday, May 18 at the airport. This is a family-friendly event, running from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., rain or shine. Kids of all ages can get up close and personal with various airplanes, large construction trucks, a NASCAR pace vehicle from New Hampshire Motor Speedway, police cars, fire trucks, snowplows, ambulances, boats and other vehicles. Local businesses are invited to place a vehicle on display, set up an informational table or display a banner at the event. Make a donation of $100 to display a banner. Static display vehicle and informational table exhibitors are free of charge. For vendor information, contact Dan Caron at dwcaron@hotmail.com or Don Morrissey at Mordonsan@aol.com.
Admission to the event is a suggested $5 donation, or $20 for a family. All donations are tax deductible. The event is supported by the Laconia Airport Authority, the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association, and assisted by volunteers from the Civil Air Patrol and the Gilford High School technology education classes.
In addition to the planes and other vehicles to check out, local chapter 1516 pilots of the EAA, will be on hand to offer orientation flights for free. To be eligible for the free Young Eagle flights, participants must be between eight and 17 years of age. Parents or guardians must register and sign a release. For more information about EAA’s Young Eagles Program, visit www.youngeagles.org.
There will also be a WinnAero Flight Simulator available. Pilots and other aviation experts and vehicle operators and safety services personnel will be available to answer questions.
For more information, visit www.winnaero.org.
