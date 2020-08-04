CAMPTON — The White Mountain National Forest requires fees at many developed recreation sites. Fees help maintain and improve the sites. There is now a new, convenient way for visitors to purchase a day pass by visiting Recreation.gov. Passes are emailed as a PDF to be printed for the trip.
The new method enables visitors to plan ahead and purchase passes before arrival. Passes are good for all White Mountain National Forest day use sites for the day of purchase. Visitors can purchase passes at the site as long as they have cellular service. With onsite purchases, visitors won’t have a pass to display on a vehicle dashboard, but license plate numbers will be used by compliance officers for verification. Since cell coverage is limited in many areas of the forest, visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and purchase the digital pass before arriving.
Visitors coming to the forest for more than a day or planning to return soon may purchase an annual pass. The annual pass is valid for one year from the month of purchase. Annual passes can be purchased at Ranger District Offices located in Gorham, Conway and Plymouth, local vendors, or by visiting myscenicdrives.com.
