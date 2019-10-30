MEREDITH — Walkers and runners of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in a unique 5k, Moulton Farm’s 7th annual 5k and Fun Run, on Saturday, Nov. 2. The course winds around the farm's greenhouses and fields, and ends with a run through the farm’s corn maze.
There is a free fun run before the 5k race for younger children. The children’s fun run starts at 9:30 a.m., and the 5K begins at 10 a.m. The awards ceremony will be at 11:15 a.m. Spectators and supporters are encouraged to attend the events and award ceremony.
Registration for the 5K is $15. Online registration is available by visiting moultonfarm.com until Nov. 1. Onsite registration will be available on the day of the event starting at 9 a.m. Moulton Farm will make a donation to the cross country team at Inter-Lakes High School. The children’s fun run is free and registration is on the day of the event.
For more information about Moulton Farm, located at 18 Quarry Road, visit www.moultonfarm.com, or Facebook.com/MoultonFarm.
