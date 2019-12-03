BRISTOL — The Tapply-Thompson Community Center will host the annual 5K Jingle Mingle on Saturday, Dec. 7. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., and the race starts at 10 a.m. The event, a family-oriented run and walk, raises funds for TTCC programs and scholarships. Held the first Saturday in December, the Jingle Mingle is the last local 5k opportunity of the year. All abilities of runners and families are encouraged to participate. Upon return to the TTCC, participants will enjoy soup, hot chocolate and snacks, as well as a prize raffle. Come dressed for the holidays. Race registration is available by visiting www.ttccrec.org, or by stopping by the TTCC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.