Amish farm in Ohio

During a visit to an Amish farm in Ohio, our Ford F150 pickup, with broken power steering, sat useless in the barnyard. Instead, Ernestine, a bay mare, pulled a cart, a one-horsepower version of an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) that transported us to and from the cow pasture.

What could be better than a standing invitation to stay on an Amish farm? In November, Harley, an Amish farmer, bought 11 of my Scottish Highlander cattle and, with the help of a non-Amish driver and rig, took them from New Hampshire to Ohio.

Before he left, Harley invited us to visit his farm in Ohio, “You are welcome to stay with us, and if you find more Highland cows, bring them with you. I want a herd of thirty.” It sounded like fun to me — a road trip with cattle.

