HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association for a virtual Squam Speaker Series session Wednesday, Aug. 19, 7-8 p.m. The speaker will be Ken MacGray, author of "New Hampshire’s 52 With a View — A Hiker’s Guide" and "The Southern New Hampshire Trail Guide for the Appalachian Mountain Club." A member of the Appalachian Mountain Club’s 4,000-footer club, MacGray has completed two rounds of the 52 With A View peaks among other hiking accomplishments. He has hiked extensively throughout New England, and can often be found on the hills exploring new places on and off the beaten path.
The discussion will focus on the 52 With A View hiking list, created as a complement to the New Hampshire 4,000-Footers. The group will explore the origins of the list and how it was created by the Over The Hill Hikers from Sandwich, the appeal of hikes on the list for experienced and beginner hikers, and a new comprehensive guidebook with everything needed to explore the peaks.
The Squam Lakes Association’s Squam Speaker Series is held throughout the year on Wednesday evenings. Visit squamlakes.org or call 603-968-7336 to register for the Zoom discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.