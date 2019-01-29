HOLDERNESS — Kids in third through 12th grade can plan to attend Adventure Vacation Camp at the Squam Lakes Association over winter break in February, where they will go snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, play in snow caves, explore the frozen lake, ice fish, and spend a day at the science center bird banding and seeing the animals in their winter coats. Camp runs daily, Monday, Feb. 25 to Friday, March 1, with drop-off at 8:30 a.m. and pick-up at 3:30 p.m.
Campers are divided into groups for third through fifth grade, and sixth through eighth grade, which offer different activities. For students in grades nine through 12, there is the opportunity to be a leader in training, gaining leadership skills while inspiring a love of the outdoors in the younger campers. A full camp schedule can be found by visiting squamlakes.org.
Registration closes Feb. 15, and space is limited. For more information, or to register, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336. Squam Lakes Association is located at 534 U.S. Route 3.
