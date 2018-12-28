HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association, on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, from 1-4 p.m., will host a workshop on backyard birds. Participants will make bird feeders, origami and to learn how to identify native bird species. Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps member John Plummer will lead the activities and talk about New Hampshire’s avian species. This workshop will feature an indoor educational session, followed by an outdoor walk to view examples of a bird-friendly landscape. This is an opportunity for children to learn about birds found in the area, and a chance to make natural crafts to bring home.
To sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
