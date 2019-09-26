HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association will host their annual Fall Work Day at their headquarters on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Now that the busy summer season is coming to a close, the SLA is looking for help to finish last minute projects during the fall work day.
The day will start at 9:30 a.m. with coffee, hot apple cider and donuts, and lunch will be served at mid-day for all volunteers. Volunteers going out on the lake can take lunch with them. There are a variety of needs including dock removal, trail maintenance, yard work, campsite cleanup, and swim-line removal.
There will also be light indoor work such as helping with the annual appeal mailing. Volunteers should bring work gloves. All volunteers must register by Thursday, Oct. 17, by visiting www.squamlakes.org.
