HOLDERNESS — Join Lakes Region Conservation Corps member Moses for an introduction to the wonders of fall fungi on Friday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Squam Lakes Association. Participants will explore the fungi of Belknap Woods and learn how to identify characteristics that help classify certain fungal families, as well as the safest to forage.
Participants who wish to take home fungi should bring a mesh bag or basket to hold the mushrooms. Any container should have holes, which are important as the group moves through the woods harvesting fungi and spreading spores, allowing for the distribution of the species through the forest. Participants should also bring water, snacks, hand sanitizer, and adequate clothing for the weather, as well as a facemask.
Registration for the program is required by visiting squamlakes.org or calling 603-968-7336. All ages are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.