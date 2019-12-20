“Storms like this one help to create excitement among the skiing community and encourage visitors and locals alike to take time to get out and ski as well as take advantage of additional ski area offerings like snow tubing, zip lining, and a variety of apres-ski entertainment that the resorts put on,” said Shannon Dunfey-Ball, Ski New Hampshire marketing and communications manager.
At Gunstock Mountain Resort, Santa Claus will take a break from Christmas preparations for a stop at Gunstock for festive skiing. Bring a camera and snap a picture with thee jolly skier on Saturday, Dec. 21. Spend the last day of 2019 at the Gunstock Rocks New Year’s Eve event with family-friendly, on-snow and lodge-based events starting at 3 p.m. Every Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m., yurt yoga is at the adventure center. For a full list of events, visit gunstock.com/calendar.
For information on holiday offerings at New Hampshire’s ski areas:
- Black Mountain Ski Area: blackmt.com/events
- Bretton Woods: brettonwoods.com/apres
- Cannon Mountain: cannonmt.com/events
- Cranmore Mountain Resort: cranmore.com/The-Mountain/Mountain-Events/Events
- Great Glen Trails XC: greatglentrails.com
- Jackson Ski Touring Center: jacksonxc.org/events
- King Pine Ski Area: kingpine.com/event-calendar
- Loon Mountain Resort: loonmtn.com/events
- McIntyre Ski Area: mcintyreskiarea.com/events-functions/winter-events
- Mount Sunapee Resort: mountsunapee.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/mount-sunapee-events.aspx
- Pats Peak: patspeak.com/Events.aspx
- Ragged Mountain Resort: raggedmountainresort.com/Events
- Waterville Valley Resort: waterville.com/calendar
For more information about Ski New Hampshire, visit SkiNH.com. For statewide travel info, visit VisitNH.gov.
