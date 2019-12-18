HOLDERNESS — Get some steps in before Christmas dinner with Lakes Region Conservation Corps members Maggy and Elijah from the Squam Lakes Association, and take a guided family hike through Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest.
Take a hike through the trail system’s forest, swamps, and beaches, 9 a.m.-noon, on Saturday, Dec. 21. Lots of plants and critters are dormant or head south in the winter, but others thrive. On the hike, participants will see three unique habitats and discuss how their inhabitants live in the winter. Learn about habits humans develop in the winter that impact these areas, and what changes can be made to lower that impact.
Meet at the Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest west parking lot off College Road in Center Harbor before 9 a.m. Hikers should bring appropriate winter clothing, extra layers, water resistant hiking shoes, water, snacks, and snowshoes or micro-spikes, depending on conditions. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and should be seven years or older.
The Squam Lakes Association hosts family hikes on the fourth Saturday of each month. For more information, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
