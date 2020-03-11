RANGELEY, Maine — Glynn Desilva of Laconia represented Klim and Maddie's Motorsports on a Ski-doo at the Rangley Snodeo on Jan. 25, hosted by Rangeley Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.
Heath Bell and Remington Lessard split the win of Round 2 of the Pro finals.
Bell, of New Gloucester, racing for Bell Racing on a Ski-doo, earned his second straight Woody's Pro Open win in Maine after winning the opening round in Sherman the previous week. Lessard crossed the stripe in second, while Casey Savage on a Polaris finished third.
Lessard, racing for Laflamme Racing on a Ski-doo, of Monmouth, repeated his performance in Sherman with a victory in Owens Corning Pro Factory Stock action. Savage capped the day with runner-up honors, while Luke Vaadi of Mannsville, N.Y., racing a Polaris, filled out the podium.
Dylan Thompson, of Lincoln, Maine, swept the Semi Pro finals on his Ski-doo. In the Caliber Improved final, Michael Savage from Sherman on a Polaris crossed the line in second, while Derek Dawson of Readfield brought his Ski-doo home in third. Quebec natives Martin Coutu on Ski-doo and Bruno Poirier finished second and third in the Ingles Performance Stock final, respectively.
Caleb Morris, of Turner, had victory in the Grip-N-Rip Sport Open final. Middlebury, Vt.'s Jake Barrows, on an Arctic Cat, finished second, while Ski-doo rider Bailey Slocum of Pownal filled the podium in third. Joe Eggito won the Nitro Trailers Sport Stock final over Barrows and Slocum.
Other winners include Michael Savage in Pro Am Plus 40 and Masters, Jesse Mastine in SOO, Frederic Morin in Trail 800, Bill Calden in Trail 600, Martin Coutu in Plus 40, Casey Savage in Plus 30, Ursula Soobitsky in Women, and Cameron Bell in Junior 10-13.
Race partners include Rock Maple Racing; Owens Corning; Ingles Performance of Phoenix, N.Y.; Woody's Traction Products; Caliber Products, Inc.; Lucas Oil, Choko Design; Nitro Trailers; Ski-doo/BRP Snowmobiles; Certainteed; Grip-N-Rip Racing Products; Precision Marine & Motorsports; KTM Exteriors & Recycling; New England Racing Fuel; Voss Signs; Philbrick Motorsports; Curve Industries; PowerMadd and SledFreak.com.
