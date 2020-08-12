GILFORD — Although most Gilford Old Home Day festivities this year have been canceled due to the pandemic, the annual 5K Road Race will take place as usual Saturday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m., starting near Gilford Village Store.
The Gunstock Nordic Association will host the 43rd annual event. They will conduct the 5K running race in a safe and responsible way, adhering to the Guidelines for Road Races published by the NH Reopening Task Force, available by visiting covidguidance.nh.gov/sites/g/files/ehbemt381/files/files/inline-documents/guidance-road-races.pdf
Precautions include limiting the number of participants, online pre-registration and payment only, runners wearing a mask before and after the event if unable to socially distance, staging runners six feet apart at the starting line, starting with the fastest runners at the front to limit passing, adhering to a passing protocol, stopping the official clock at 40 minutes, using a large open area of the Gilford Recreation field for bib pickup and awards, dedicated portable toilets for participants, and no water stops.
The event is open to all ages. Entry fee is $10 for runners age 12 and younger, and $25 for those 13 and older on race day. A tee-shirt is included with entry fee.
For details about this event, visit gunstocknordic.com or email gunstocknordic@msn.com.
