CANTERBURY — The Rev. Steve Blackmer will lead a full moon snowshoe walk along the trails of the 105-acre Church of the Woods on Sunday, Feb. 9, 7-8:30 p.m. If there is enough snow, the group will don snowshoes. Otherwise, the outing will be a trail walk. Hikers will gather afterwards in the meetinghouse for refreshments.
Email Mark Travis at mtravis@kairosearth.org for more information, or visit kairosearth.org or facebook.com/kairosearth.
