CANTERBURY — Every year, Andrea Dudley and Rich Massey of Wolfeboro hit the road in search of a new maple experience. This year, they’ll be at Canterbury Shaker Village, enjoying homemade pancakes with local syrup and learning about New Hampshire’s signature late winter activity—tapping trees and boiling sap. “We might even bring our snowshoes and explore the Village trails,” added Dudley.
The town-wide Canterbury Maple Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday, March 23-24. Shaker Village activities include a pancake breakfast each day from 9-11 a.m. in the creamery. Suggested donation for the breakfast is $20 per family.
From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the education center, demonstrators will be making maple candy, and Tim and Jill Meeh from North Family Farm will provide tastings of the various grades of maple syrup.
Tim Fleury, UNH Extension field specialist, will teach Backyard Maple Sugaring at 11 a.m. on Saturday. This workshop is specifically aimed at first-timers and beginner sugar makers.
On Sunday, the Dewey School at Canterbury Shaker Village will offer children’s craft activities and a preview of their new nature-based preschool facilities, opening September 2019.
The Canterbury Shakers were famous for their maple products. See some of the artifacts that they used and photographs of their sugaring and candy-making operations in a new exhibit, A Pleasurable Time: Sugaring at Canterbury Shaker Village.
Dudley and Massey are already planning to buy maple syrup and a few of the village’s private-label dark chocolate and maple toffee candy bars. “They make great gifts, come with memories of the good time we had, and help support the Village.”
All activities during Maple Weekend at the Canterbury Shaker Village are free. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.shakers.org/canterbury-maple-festival for more information, including a full list of participants and schedules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.