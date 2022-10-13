pumpkin-smashing time

It's almost pumpkin-smashing time at Miles Smith Farm. Bring your unwanted pumpkins and squash to the farm from Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and smash them into cattle food. My cattle will love you for it.

Nighttime air is crisp. Trees are orange and red as their leaves change color and fall to the ground. Overhead, wedges of geese honk as they pass over, heading south. The grass is eaten, and the cows now munch on hay. In the mornings, frost is on the pumpkin bringing joy to my cattle. Frozen pumpkins thaw in the autumn sun's warmth, making them soft and squishy, perfect for chewing and a delightful alternative to dry hay.

But who wants to wait for the weather to do its work? Not the cows at Miles Smith Farm. Every year after Halloween, young, old, and in-between people descend on the farm to break apart unwanted pumpkins. I call these people the Pumpkin Smashers.

