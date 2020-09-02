BRISTOL — This fall, the community is invited to create and display scarecrows 4-6 feet tall on solid frames in the town square.
The ground on the square is hard, and Tapply Thompson Community Center is available to help put up scarecrows if needed. Entries may begin arriving on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Entries may be displayed on the common in the square, in front of a house or outside a business. Scarecrows in the square must have a tag with entrant's name and contact information.
Judging will take place during the week of Oct. 5. To be eligible for judging, entry forms must be submitted by Sunday, Oct. 4.
Entry forms are available at the TTCC, by visiting townofbristolnh.org, or by emailing lucillekeegan1@gmail.com.
Prizes will be awarded for the top three business and top three individual entries.
