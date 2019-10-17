LOUDON — Lemons take over the 1.6-mile road course at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Oct. 19-20 to support children in need. The weekend is full of family entertainment during the 24 Hours of Lemons Halloween Hooptiefest to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities New Hampshire Chapter.
“This is easily the funniest racing event and fundraiser that we are involved in each year,” said Hillarie Scott, director of Speedway Children’s Charities New Hampshire Chapter. “Families laugh and have a blast watching the silliest looking cars race on The Magic Mile and the drivers perform the craziest tasks to get out of the penalty box. It’s always lots of fun, and it’s all for a great cause, helping children in need throughout New England.”
The 24 Hours of Lemons is an endurance race series for cars that cost $500 or less, with 10,000 participants coast-to-coast.
This year’s event has more than 125 teams from all over the country, including nearly 20 teams from New Hampshire. Teams will compete with vehicles including ERM Racing’s 1952 Chrysler New Yorker, 3 Pedal Mafia’s 1986 Toyota Cressida and Lemon’s Appliance Repair’s 2009 Chevy HHR.
During the two-day 14.5-hour endurance race, infractions may send teams to the penalty box for a time out. SCCNH sells passes that require the team to perform a wacky task, such as publicly announcing their remorse for the infraction while strapped to the roof of their car with saran wrap or pulling their keys out of a jar of mayonnaise, to get the team out of the penalty box. The teams, which consist of two drivers plus crew, are encouraged to decorate the lemons and wear costumes.
Tickets are $30 for the weekend, include infield access, and a portion of the proceeds benefit SCCNH.
For more information about Speedway Children’s Charities New Hampshire Chapter, call Hillarie Scott at 603-513-5738 or visit SpeedwayCharities.org/NewHampshire.
For ticket information for the 24 Hours of Lemons Halloween Hooptiefest and other events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, visit NHMS.com or call 603-783-4931.
