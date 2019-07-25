HOLDERNESS — In October 2018, a crew from the BBC and PBS came to Squam Lake for live broadcasts of 'Autumnwatch New England.' The BBC broadcast four live shows with hosts Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, and Gillian Burke. PBS broadcast three live show hosted by travel journalist Samantha Brown, Chris Packham, and wildlife cinematographer Bob Poole. 'Autumnwatch' highlighted the stunning scenery and unique culture of New England.
All live episodes on PBS were available to view in the U.S., but the four BBC episodes only aired in the United Kingdom.
In a series of viewing parties, Squam Lakes Natural Science Center invites the community to view the BBC episodes featuring nature footage, award-winning hosts, and pre-recorded segments with local wildlife expert Rick Van de Poll and Loon Preservation Committee biologist Tiffany Grade. Executive Director Iain MacLeod, special advisor for the production, will introduce the shows and provide background information and color commentary.
The last twoe episodes will be shown on Wednesdays July 31 and Aug. 7, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend. Make reservations by calling 603-968-7194, ext. 7.
For further information about the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, call 603-968-7194, or visit www.nhnature.org.
