GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring fall hikes for adults on Tuesday mornings this fall. The next hike will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at West Rattlesnake in Holderness. Participants will gather at 9:15 a.m. in the Gilford Town Hall lobby. All interested participants must RSVP at least one day in advance. For more information or to RSVP, call 603-527-4722.
