FRANKLIN — Winnona "Winnie" Gilbert of Franklin, NH, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
Winnie was born May 9, 1943 in Laconia, NH, the daughter of the late Charles and Rachel (Leighton) Johnson.
Winnie graduated from Laconia High School in 1961. After high school, she worked in manufacturing at New Hampshire Ball Bearing, and eventually retired from Webster Valve.
Winnie was a proficient shopper, enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and volunteered at the Twin Rivers Interfaith Food Pantry. She also belonged to the Boscawen Congregational Church. Above all, Winnie enjoyed her time spent connecting with and caring for family and friends, summers at the family beach in Sanbornton, traveling with friends, and her beloved dog, Thomas.
Winnie was a beautiful blend of complementing attributes; she was charismatic and humble, engaging and tenacious. She was memorable in all of the best ways, and will be forever missed and cherished by her family, both biological and chosen, and her many, many close friends.
Winnie is survived by her loving son, Jeff Gilbert and his wife, Chryss; her grandchildren, Ashley Templeton and her husband, Chris, Brady Gilbert, and Tim Alberts; and her three beloved great-grandchildren, Cameron Gilbert, and Ava and Corbin Alberts. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Olisky and her husband, Richard; and her brothers, Charles "Buddy" Johnson and his wife, Donna, and Albert and his wife, Marie; as well as by nieces and nephews, Jason Olisky, Jamie Pelletier, Jeffrey Olisky, Kaylee Rhude, and Elizabeth Marceau; and great-nieces and nephews, Jackson, Zachary, Evelynne, Alayna, Margot, and Liam. Winnie leaves behind many treasured friends and cousins, and her beloved goldendoodle, Thomas. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her companion of nearly 30 years, Howard Cate; and her sister, Joanne Johnson.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will be held in the spring at the Johnson Family Cemetery in Sanbornton, NH.
For those who wish the family suggests memorial contributions in Winnie's name can be made to Twin Rivers Food Pantry, 2 Central Street (Lower Level), Franklin, NH 03235.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
