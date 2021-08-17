PITTSFIELD — Willis Mack, 82, of Pittsfield, NH, (formerly of Meredith and Plymouth), passed away on August 13, 2021, and he is at peace now after a long battle with Dementia. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia (Amsden) Mack; his daughter, Cheryl Marsh and her husband Jim of Pittsfield, his son, Bret Mack of Seattle WA; his grandson, Eric Mooney and his wife Nichole and their children Lillian and Tyler; his grandson, Justin Mooney and his wife Deanna and their children Justin Jr., Dylan, Trent and Corey; his grandson, Justin Marsh and his wife Amanda and their children Baily Mae and Zoe Lorraine; his grandson, Quintin Marsh; his grandson, Jacob Marsh and his husband Finn; his brothers, Gary Mack and Brian Mack of Plymouth; and his sister, Denise Poire of Laconia. Also, Willis leaves behind several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Willis and Alice Mack and his sister Lorraine Mack.
Willis worked for many years as a driver for Waste Management and a carpenter. After his retirement he moved to Kentucky where he and his wife enjoyed driving around the area. He returned to NH to spend time with his great-grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, being at camp and NASCAR racing.
In lieu of flower the family is requesting donations in his name be made to the Alzheimer Association. A graveside service will be held on August 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Meredith Center. A celebration of life will be held after the service at the Grange Hall in Meredith Center.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
