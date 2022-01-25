SANBORNTON — William "Bill" Young, 86, of Sanbornton, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 22, 2022.
Bill was born on March 18, 1935 in Johnstown, PA, son of the late Walter and Anne (Fedorka) Young, he was one of eight children. Bill was a father, brother, friend, proud veteran, and helper of the stranded.
He was fantastic at woodworking and enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and was most at home in the cathedral of Nature.
He left high school early to join the Air Force where he served honorably for 20 years. As a Tech Sargent, he was charged with maintaining Armaments and Electrical systems on planes. This career took him to Guam and New Mexico among the several deployments. He met the love of his life, Nancy, in Portsmouth, NH, in those early Airman days and they were quietly married in 1962 in Portsmouth, NH.
After retiring from the service in the early 1970s, he brought his bride and two daughters back to Nancy’s birthplace, New Hampshire, and lived and worked two more careers in the Lakes Region. One of these careers being at Whitten Oil where he worked as a journeyman plumber, and the other at Allen Rodgers Woodworking Company where he officially retired when they closed their doors.
He was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Nancy, who left this world in 2004; and by two brothers and one sister. Blessed with natural tenacity, he patched the great hole in his heart and filled it with new adventures. Much of his last years were spent in the company of his musical family camping at bluegrass festivals with his daughter Joy whom he also played bass in a band with for several years. Most recently he was playing music with his regular group and will be featured on NH Chronicle January 25, 2022. He was introduced to hockey by his daughter Holly and spent many games rabidly cheering the Monarchs with her.
Known by "Wild Bill" for his gregarious sense of humor and charisma, he always gave to others before he gave to himself. To say that he will be missed is a great disservice to this humble, giant of a man.
He is survived by two daughters, Holly Young of Sanbornton, and Joy Brough of New Hampton; four sisters, Mary Catherine Glacken of PA, Shirley Wolfe of OH, Joyce DeWildt of ME, and Linda Hammil of MD; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his wife, Bill was predeceased by two brothers and one sister.
Friends and family are warmly welcomed to Calling Hours on Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., with a Service at 5:30 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246. Stories and fond memories are encouraged.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
