LACONIA — William Richard “Bill” Perham, 69, of Laconia, formerly of Groton, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on Dec. 5, 2020, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Nancy E. Gingras with whom he shared 31 years together.
Bill was born in Boston, on Aug. 17, 1951, a son of the late Robert E. Perham, Sr., and Elizabeth R. (Welsh) Perham.
In addition to his beloved wife, Nancy, Bill leaves his children, Ashling Perham of Chelmsford, Massachusetts and Brendon Perham and his wife, Julie, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; his grandchildren, Jameson Perham and Londyn Perham; his brother, Robert E. Perham, Jr. and his wife, Patricia; sisters-in-law Diane Talbot and her husband Daniel, Susan Farrell and her husband Douglas, Jean Stone and her husband Brian, and brother-in-law Gerard Gingras, Jr.; his nieces, Debbie Kidder and her husband Al and Lisa Shaughnessy and her husband Michael; former brother-in-law Brian McDermott and son Shaun; and his former wife Kathleen Perham of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; and many more loving family members and friends.
Sadly, he was predeceased by Jeannette and Gerard Gingras, Brendon and Maureen McDermott, Richard Gingras and Kevin McDermott.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 4-7 p.m. in the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford, Massachusetts. At the request of the family, and for the safety of all, masks are kindly required. Interment will be held privately. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences visit ChelmsfordFuneralHome.com.
