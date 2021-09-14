GILFORD — William "Bill" M. Hyer, 74, of Lakeshore Road, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Concord Hospital-Concord.
William was born on February 18, 1947 in Bath, NY, the son of William C. Hyer and Nellie (Seager) Hyer.
He married the love of his life, Pauline (Beekman) Hyer, on July 2, 1966. He enjoyed many things in life; golf, woodworking, motorcycling, and snowmobiling up north and bird hunting with is constant companion Abby. Being a Papa was first and foremost the most important thing in his life.
William is survived by his beloved wife, Pauline Hyer of Gilford; his son, Shawn Hyer of FL; his daughter, Bobbi Jo Desrochers and her husband Dennis of Bristol; his four grandchildren, Zachary Desrochers of VT, Nathan Desrochers of Bristol, Taylor Hyer of FL, and Dalton Hyer of FL; his brother, Robert Hyer and his wife Bonnie of NY; and his 'other daughter,' his precious Brittany Spaniel, Abby.
Services will be private.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
