LACONIA — William H. Corbin, 78, of Lindsay Court, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Laconia, with his family by his side.
William was born on August 31, 1943 in Laconia, the son of Raymond and Rose (Doust) Corbin.
He was a proud United States Air Force veteran. He grew up in Laconia and worked at Webster Valve in Franklin for 34 years. His hobbies included camping, fishing, and spending time with his family.
William is survived by his daughter, Michelle Lamot and her husband David of Gilford; his son, Michael Corbin and his wife Lisa of Malaga, NJ; his nine grandchildren, Ashley, Emily, James, Aaron, William, Elliot, Caleb, Zachary, and Michael; and the light of his life, his great-granddaughter, Ava-Lynne. In addition to his parents, William is predeceased by his brother, Robert E. Corbin; his sister, Claire Corbin; and his beloved wife of 49 years, Harriet (Lane) Corbin, they are finally together again.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m., with a Service starting at 2:00 p.m. in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will take place in the spring.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
