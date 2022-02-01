William F. Dow, 61

William “Bill” Frederick Dow, 61, born December 5, 1960 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, passed away in Leesburg, FL after a battle with a short illness on Friday, January 28, 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Elizabeth B. Dow; and children, Michael W. Dow and wife Kate of Tuftonboro, Christina L. Mayo and husband Ryan, and their sons, Adam and William “Liam” of Clermont, FL, John A Jackson III and his daughters, Elizabeth and Kayleigh of Clermont, FL; and older sister, Marjorie “Margie” Erikson and husband David of Hudson, FL; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his K9 love of his life. Ellie Mae.
Bill was known by many names, Dad, Bill, Billy, Willy, Fella and PH to name a few. He might have had a gruff exterior, but he was truly a kindhearted, loving, and caring soul. His generous nature was seen in his willingness to help others without question. He was stubborn, humorous, and clever as well as a protective father.
He is known to be a hard worker his whole life working at Opechee Construction for five years. The Town of Moultonborough Public Works working as, as Bill would say, an EMTS earth materials transportation specialist, aka a truck driver, for 13 years. His last place of employment was Sparr Building Supply in Wildwood, FL for the last 1.5 years.
Through the years he has made many good friends through his open, friendly demeanor and he has made lasting impressions on all who knew him.
The family will be holding a celebration of Bill’s life in the spring in Moultonborough. The time, date and location will be announced at a later time. If you would like to come and pay your respects and share in the remembrance of Bill, the family would love to see you.
There will be a private family burial at Shannon Cemetery in Moultonborough.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the Lakes Region Ice Racing Club, of which he was a long-time member and racer. Donations can be sent to: Lakes Region Ice Racing Club, PO BOX 39, South Tamworth, NH 03883.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
