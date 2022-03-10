William D. Wright, 71

NEW HAMPTON — William "Bill" D. Wright, 71, died unexpectedly at home on March 9, 2022 with his loving wife Mary by his side. Bill was born on April 23, 1950 in Plymouth, the son of Herman and Dorothy (Vintinner) Wright.
As a young boy he was raised by his parents in Campton and at the age of 17 he moved to New Hampton where he made his life-long home with Mary and Cliff.
Bill’s earlier days were spent bowling where he appeared on the TV show “Stars and Strikes.” He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and logging. Bill devoted his life to his family and friends, a generous man and would help anyone, anytime and without question.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother David Wright.
Bill is survived by his wife Mary and son Cliff Cutter; four sisters, Jean (Doug) Bishop, Shirley (Dick) Cutter, Marie (Larry) Hill, and Wendy Wright; three brothers, Herman (Louise) Wright, Robert (Cindy) Wright, Michael (fiancé Marilyn Dostie) Wright; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held in the spring. Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.