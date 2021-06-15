DOVER — W. Burgess Doherty, 82, a longtime resident of Barrington, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Bellamy Fields Assisted Living in Dover after a long illness. He was born in Concord on March 7, 1939 the son of the late William Albert and Shirley (Smythe) Doherty of Franklin, NH.
Burgess was a graduate of Mount Hermon School, now NMH, in Mount Hermon, MA where he was active in sports. He then graduated from Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT with his Bachelor Degree and later graduated with his Master's Degree in English from UNH in Durham. He taught English at Tilton School in Tilton and then went on to work in Environmental Services at UNH where he retired after many years. He was an Army Veteran.
His family included his brothers, Alan W. Doherty and his companion Carol Pilot of Sunapee and Joel and his wife Sara Doherty of Franklin; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; his devoted friend Ellen and many friends.
According to Burgesses wishes, there will be a graveside service held at a later date in Franklin Cemetery.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.