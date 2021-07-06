Wanda Agnilska Sidlauskas (nee Shlaitas), rejoined her husband of 57 years, Joseph John Sidlauskas, on March 12, 2021, just 16 days short of her 102nd birthday.
Waiting to polka with her in heaven were Wanda’s beloved parents, Konstant and Mary Annie (Vaišnoraitė) Shlaitas; three sisters, Julia Simoneau, Helen Babcock, and Annie Publicover; and nephew Francis Covell. Grief engulfed all who loved her, including three children, Joseph Eric Sidlauskas (Kay), Patricia Wanda Hiscock (Charles), and Stephen Brian Sidlauskas. Nine grandchildren were blessed to call her “Grammie” – Laura, Charles Glenn, James, and Philip Hiscock; Brian, Joseph, Eric and Adam Sidlauskas, and Wendy Smithberg. Fourteen great-grandchildren carry on her legacy. Her niece, Sandra Hillsgrove, and nephew, Frank Babcock, remember her lovingly.
Wanda life's journey began in an 18th century Gilmanton farmhouse during the Spanish Flu epidemic and ended in Sun City West, AZ during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Wanda made up her mind, nothing could stop her! Feisty, independent, and hard-working, she raised two toddlers alone during WWII while her husband served overseas. At 80 years old, she began a 20-year stint as a nonprofit volunteer.
Wanda was known for her soft heart, especially for animals. She had a lifelong desire to learn and was a self-taught expert on nutrition, an avid gardener, natural cook, talented seamstress, and beautiful knitter. Her life was defined by the strong love she felt for her family.
Although petite in stature, Wanda’s shoulders were always big enough to cry on, her ears big enough to listen, and her arms big enough wrap around anyone who needed a hug.
