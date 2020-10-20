TILTON — Walter Otis Pierce, 101, of 139 Winter St, Tilton, New Hampshire, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Pierce was a resident of the New Hampshire Veterans Home for the past four years where he enjoyed their many activities and received wonderful, kind and compassionate care.
Pierce was born on July 3, 1919, in Tiverton, Rhode Island, the son of Walter H. and Catherine Donovan (Watterson) Pierce.
Pierce learned woodworking skills as a youngster from his grandfather whom he watched create violins and harps in their garage. He spoke often of his fond memories of woodworking projects with his grandfather.
Pierce graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1937 and from Fitchburg State Teachers College in 1941. He joined the Navy in 1941 and remained on active duty until 1945, serving in the South Pacific as Patrol Plane Commander (PBY) Black Cat Squadron #34. Pierce was the Navy pilot who picked up the McGowen Team on the first Alamo Scouts mission. He was the last to participate and witness this historic event. Pierce served in the Naval Reserve from 1945 to 1956, retiring as a full Commander. Pierce received a Presidential Citation and several air medals.
Pierce was employed by Simonds Saw and Steel Company of Fitchburg, MA beginning in 1946 and holding several positions with the company. He was Plant Manager until 1972. He and his wife, Phyllis moved to their summer home in Gilford, NH, in 1972. He became Plant Manager of Acme Staple in Franklin, NH, and retired in 1981.
Pierce was Past Commodore of Winter Harbor Yacht Club, Gilford, NH, past President of the Montachusett Area Junior Achievement Club, active in the Fitchburg Rotary, Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce, Community Chest and the Leominster Department of Public works Commission, American Society of Metals, American Management Association and the National Association of Professional Executives. Pierce was also very active in St Mark's Episcopal Church in Leominster, MA.
Pierce enjoyed boating, sailing, woodcarving, gardening, bird watching and traveling. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his two daughters, Diane P. Murphy and her husband Jeff of New Hope, VA and Kathleen P. Largey and her husband Paul of Leominster, MA and Rindge, NH. Pierce also leaves five grandchildren, Jan Elizabeth Murphy Bicknell and her husband Dan of Ossipee, NH, John Pierce Largey and his wife Tracy of Templeton, MA, James Dow Largey and his wife Alicia of Hubbardston, MA, Patrick Colin Murphy of Fort Defiance, VA and Jill Ayn Largey of Leominster, MA. Pierce also leaves three great-grandchildren, Airman Zachary Robert Bicknell assigned to the USS Ronald Reagan, Kalen Paige Murphy and Aiden Claire Murphy of Fort Defiance, VA. He also leaves a stepson, Gary Cartier and his wife Elaine of Belmont, NH, stepson, Dean Cartier of Camden, ME and stepdaughter, Cathy Thurston and her husband Dave of Belmont, NH; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Pierce is also survived by several cousins, two nieces and two nephews.
Pierce was predeceased in 1982 by his first wife, Phyllis (Hancock) Pierce to whom he was happily married for 40 years. His second wife of 30 years, Valery (Cartier, nee Baker) Pierce passed away in 2014. Pierce's sister, Natalie Davies died in 2006.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH, 03276.
There will be no Calling Hours.
A Private Burial will be held at a later date, at Evergreen Cemetery in Leominster, MA.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
