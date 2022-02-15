Virginia M. Simond, 92

BELMONT — Virginia M. Simond, daughter of Milford and Dorothy Blake Goodall, 92, passed away peacefully at her home on February 12, 2022, with her husband and daughter at her side after a long struggle with declining health. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Family meant everything to her. She enjoyed life.
Virginia was born February 16, 1929 in Laconia. She grew up in Laconia and Sanbornton, and lived in Belmont for the past 69 years. Her first job was as an usher at the original Colonial Theater in Laconia. She then became the Food Service director for 32 years for Belmont schools, and then added the satellite lunch program for the Canterbury School when the districts combined. For nine summers she was the Food Service Director for Camp Wanakee in Meredith. She was a member of the American School Food Service for 32 years and attended several national conventions across the United States, including Hawaii. She served two terms as Central Chapter President for NH School Food Service and President of the State of NH Food Service.
She was a graduate of Laconia High School in 1947 where she met the love of her life, Maurice Simond. They were married when he returned from the Army and began their wonderful life together. She and Maurice enjoyed almost 75 years of marriage together. They enjoyed family trips, camping, traveling cross country several times, trips to Hawaii and Alaska, several vacation cruises and for most of the last 30 years wintering in Florida. During their summers they enjoyed peace and tranquility listening to nature and especially the call of the loons at their Lake Pemigewasset summer cottage in Meredith.
She was very active in Church and Community. She was a leader for Belmont’s 1st Brownie troop, continued on to Girl Scouts and was active in organizing the first Cub Scout program in Belmont. She was an active member of the Belmont Friendly Club and a member of the Red Hat Society while in Florida. Along with Father Gallant, they organized the first Seniors Center in Belmont. She served on many committees including serving as PTA President and assisted in organizing The Band Boosters, raising funds to purchase the first band uniforms. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday school for many years, served on many committees, served as president of The United Methodist Women, served many meals over the years and assisted with many summer fairs and holiday fairs. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, bingo and many different types of crafts.
She is survived by her husband Maurice of 74 years; her son, LeRoy Simond and his wife Kathleen of Goffstown; her daughter, Maureen Zackowski and her husband Christopher of Belmont; eight grandchildren, Lee II and Mykel Simond, Susan Storms, Kathryn Byington, Joshua Brody, and Brian, David, and Steven Zackowski; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Boyden; a sister, Beverly MacAllister; and her brother, Russell Arlin.
Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, February 20, 2022 from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia.
A Memorial Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 18 Wesley Way, Gilford, on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
Burial will take place in the spring at the Bayside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is establishing a scholarship through Lakes Region Scholarship, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH, 03249, in her name for students going into the Food Service profession.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
