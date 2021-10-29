Thomas 'TC' Clark, 65

CONCORD — Thomas M. Clark passed away on October 20, 2021 in Concord, NH, after a battle with cancer at the early age of 65.
Born in New Jersey, he was the son to Henry Clark (deceased) and Patricia Wilder (deceased). Tom graduated from Johnson State College, VT, and became a long time resident of Underhill and Jeffersonville, VT, area. During his childhood, he spent his time in Bay Head, NJ, Camp Tecumseh in NH, and Stowe Mountain in VT.
Tom is survived by brother William Clark of Plymouth, NH; sisters, Lynn Hill of Jacksonville, FL and Cathy Bansch of St. Louis, MO; stepmother, Elizabeth Clark of Charleston, SC; and six nieces and nephews.
Tom immersed himself in his passions, which included skiing, go-karting, music and technology. His love for skiing led him to work in the industry for many years at Smugglers Notch, Stowe and Loon Mountain. His determination for going fast was apparent on the slopes and on the race track. Tom spent many years working with and racing for DRT Racing. Tom was known in the family as the jokester. He had compassion and love for his family and friends.
Memorial and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Granite VNA Hospice: https://www.granitevna.org/donate. Condolences can be left at: https://www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com/memorials/thomas-clark/4761334/obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.