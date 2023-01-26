Thomas S. Whitman Jr.

ALEXANDRIA — Thomas S. (Steve) Whitman Jr. of Alexandria and Black Point, Niantic, Connecticut, passed away on Jan. 16, surrounded by his family. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1940, Steve was the son of Thomas S. and Grace (Carver) Whitman.
After a brief stint at Michigan State, where partying was a better activity than studies, Steve enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the USS Saratoga during the Cuban Missile Crisis/Vietnam era.
After his discharge he graduated from Babson College and began a 30-year career at The Hartford, where he was the office manager in Richmond, Detroit, and Rochester, before returning to Hartford in a variety of capacities. During the opening of The Hartford’s Memphis regional office in 1967, fate would bring together he and his future bride. They were together for 55 years, having celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past September.
Steve served as the commodore of Smith Cove Yacht Club for multiple years as well as serving in other officer and board roles. In Alexandria conservation was a top priority and he served on various commissions and boards.
Steve is survived by his wife Nancy (Skinner) Whitman; his son, Thomas S. (Ty) Whitman III and his wife Elizabeth Murphy of Niantic, Connecticut; his daughter, Alison Whitman Jones, her husband Brian, and son, Wyatt Winslow Jones of Gibsonville, North Carolina. Additionally, Steve is survived by his sister, Ann (Whitman) Hackl and husband George of Center Tuftonboro; four beloved nieces, Elizabeth, Diane, Yvonne, and Katherine, and their children.
A memorial service will be held at the Alexandria Town Hall on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. A memorial service will also be held in Niantic, Connecticut, at a date to be determined.
