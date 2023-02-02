Thomas G. Underwood Jr., 72

PLYMOUTH — Thomas George Underwood, Jr., 72, passed away unexpectedly at home on Jan. 25, from cardiac arrest.
Tom was born in Bath, Maine, on Sept. 17, 1950, the son of the late Thomas G. Underwood Sr. and Josephine (McIntire) Underwood. He attended school in Bath, Maine, graduating from Morse High School in 1968. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in mathematics education from Gorham State College in 1972 and a Master's of Education Degree in administration and supervision from Plymouth State College in 1980. While pursuing his undergraduate degree he was a pitcher for the Gorham Husky baseball team and a member of Phi Mu Delta Fraternity.
For 46 years Tom taught middle school mathematics at Plymouth Elementary School, the last five years serving as assistant principal/athletic director. He also coached the varsity baseball team at Plymouth Regional High School for 43 years, leading his teams to a state championship game in 13 different seasons. Besides coaching baseball, he also coached middle school football, basketball, wrestling and softball, JV basketball, Pop Warner football and cross country running. In 1973 he founded the Plymouth Little League program and continued coaching a summer ball team until 2012. These teams also included Babe Ruth, Senior Babe Ruth, Junior Legion, American Legion and several All-Star teams at different levels.
In 2015 Tom became the winningest coach in New Hampshire High School Baseball history with 518 wins. Upon his retirement, the Junior Showcase Games were renamed in his honor to the Underwood Games. Among the many awards and recognitions he has received over the years are NHIAA Coach of the Year, National Coach of the Year, Amateur Coach of the Year, Diamond Baseball Company District I Coach of the Year, the Walter Smith Coaches Award, Induction into the NHIAA Hall of Fame, Induction into the New Hampshire Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and in 2017 was honored by the New Hampshire Fisher Cat Organization.
He was the past president of the Baseball Coaches Association of New Hampshire, and until his untimely death was serving as the vice president of the Plymouth Thundercat Baseball/Softball Program and the New Hampshire Assistant Baseball Commissioner for Babe Ruth Baseball.
Tom was a very hard-working and caring individual who was devoted to raising up the next generation. He looked out for all his students and athletes no matter what their background was. He paid special attention to those who needed extra support and guidance, often providing them with items purchased with his own money. He mentored many young students and inspired them to believe their future could be whatever they wanted it to be. He motivated many of his past students to become teachers because of the impact he had in the classroom. He spread goodness wherever he went and was known in the community as a man who cared deeply for others especially the youth.
Tom is survived by his wife of 48 years, Debra (Washburn) Underwood; as well as his son, Thomas G. Underwood, III and wife Amanda of New Gloucester, Maine; daughter, Tara Helene Custer and husband Matt of Plainfield; and son, Kyle Richard Underwood and wife Corrie of Haverhill. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ava Louise, Thomas IV, Grace Josephine, Riley Alexander and Weston James. He also leaves behind his brother, Charles and wife Terri of Benton, Maine; sister, Vicki and husband Michael of Bath, Maine; brother Todd and wife Pam of West Bath, Maine; brother-in-law, Greg and partner Cathy of Duxbury, Massachusetts; and brother-in-law Jim and wife Sheila of Cambridge, Maryland; as well as several nieces, nephews and family friends. There will be no services at this time.
A celebration of life will be held at a Plymouth Regional High School baseball game in the spring (date to be determined).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Plymouth Athletic Club, 2 Langdon Park Road, Plymouth, NH 03264.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist Coach Underwood's family. To leave a condolence go to: mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
