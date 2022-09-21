GILFORD — Thomas D. McKay Jr. of Gilford, died suddenly on Thursday, September 15, at the age of 80. He suffered a fatal heart attack while on a fishing trip with some of his lifelong friends.
Formerly of Lynn and Nahant, Massachusetts, Tom was a career-long GE employee. He was an Apprentice Program graduate who went on to become an Aviation Manager for the T700 engine assembly and the T700 military programs. He was immensely proud of the time he spent at GE and valued the many friendships he made while working there.
After his retirement in the late 1990s, Tom moved to Gilford, to enjoy the things he loved, most especially spending time with his devoted wife Linda. Tom became an avid boater, fisherman, hunter, golfer, and car enthusiast. One of Tom’s greatest loves was searching for homes to buy and renovate himself. He took the art of negotiation to a higher level. Tom was tireless and enjoyed every day of his life. He was always the optimist, seeing the humor in every situation, no matter how discouraged others might be. Tom was a positive force, always joking with old friends and making new ones. The minute he walked into the room everyone’s mood improved. His life was well-lived, and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Tom is survived by his wife, Linda Read of Gilford; and his brother, Dennis McKay and his wife Susan of West Peabody, Massachusetts; as well as extended family, many close and wonderful friends, and his cat Lilly.
Linda would like to extend her gratitude to all their many friends who have offered help and advice during this difficult time.
To honor Tom’s memory, there will be a Celebration of Life held on Wednesday, October 5, at the Laconia Country Club, 607 Elm Street, Laconia, from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Lakes Region Humane Society at www.lrhs.net or by mail to LRHS, PO Box 655, Ossipee, NH 03864.
