Thomas D. McKay Jr.

GILFORD — Thomas D. McKay Jr. of Gilford, died suddenly on Thursday, September 15, at the age of 80. He suffered a fatal heart attack while on a fishing trip with some of his lifelong friends.

Formerly of Lynn and Nahant, Massachusetts, Tom was a career-long GE employee. He was an Apprentice Program graduate who went on to become an Aviation Manager for the T700 engine assembly and the T700 military programs. He was immensely proud of the time he spent at GE and valued the many friendships he made while working there.

