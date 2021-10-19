LACONIA — Theresa J. Davila, 65, of Union Ave., died on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord.
Theresa was born on February 2, 1956 in Littleton, NH, the daughter of the late Andrew and Bertha (Bolduc) Patten. She worked as a CNA for several years at the Taylor Home and McKerley’s Nursing Home.
Theresa is survived by her son, Thomas Davila and his wife, Cindy; and four grandchildren, Katelyn, Gage, Hayley, and Mia. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Jamie Lee Davila.
Services will be at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
