God saw she was tired, and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around her and whispered, ‘Come with me’.”
Theresa A. Roux Huston passed away peacefully at the Mountain View Nursing Home just before her 94th birthday on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021.
Theresa was born on November 19th,1927 in Northfield, NH to Yvonne and Napoleon Brecanier. She had a great home life, often playing cards, games, and saying the rosary with her sisters. She graduated from Tilton Northfield High School and planned to pursue a nursing career prior to meeting her future husband, Robert Roux, who proposed three weeks after they met.
After two years in a new home that Robert built in Gilford, and with their first daughter, Sandra, Robert bought a “fixer-up” estate on Spindle Point in Meredith, with frontage on beautiful Lake Winnipesaukee. When Theresa saw the ancient home, she said she would live there if he burned it down and built a new one! They lived in a trailer, next to the house, while Robert did major renovations, including adding indoor plumbing. Finally, after one very windy night, Theresa said “enough!” and they moved from the trailer into the new home, unfinished. That New Year's Eve, they danced on the new kitchen linoleum to help the glue set. This was a wonderful memory for Theresa and ended up being a place where some of her happiest memories were made.
During their 21 years on Spindle Point, they had three other children, Jacqueline, Denise, and Joseph, built four rental cottages on the lake, and raised 1,500 chickens. Theresa delivered eggs to homes and local stores. She also worked cleaning their four cottages in the summer, packing apples in the fall, and as one of the first home workers doing specialized handwork for Annalee Dolls. She also volunteered at numerous organizations including a role as one of the Directors of the Meredith Public Health Association and as a member and past President of the St. Charles Women’s Guild.
Theresa‘s husband Robert passed away unexpectedly in 1968. She remained at Spindle Pointe for two years before moving into the town of Meredith, where she worked as a secretary for Dr. H. Olsen and finished raising her children. In 1982, she married Robert Huston. Bob had three sons, Randall, James, and Robert. These young men and their families meant as much to Theresa as did her own children.
Bob and Theresa had a lot of fun together. They enjoyed traveling and frequently went ballroom dancing to big band music at Carousel in Manchester. For the majority of their 22-year marriage, they resided at the West Wynde Retirement Community in Moultonborough, where they were active in the Methodist and Catholic Church communities. Theresa also worked at and volunteered for the Moultonborough/Sandwich Senior Meals program into her 80s and enjoyed spending time with her many friends and family members. She also enjoyed using her iPad to make puzzles and play Solitaire.
During the pandemic she enjoyed connecting with family on Zoom video calls and was a fierce competitor during nightly games of online Spades.
Theresa was preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Robert Roux and Robert Huston; son, Joseph Roux and sister Doris Kipe.
She is survived by her sister, Sister Pauline Brecanier; children, Sandra Fitzgerald, Jacqueline Shone, and Denise Roux; extended family, Randall Huston, James Huston, and Robert Huston; grandchildren, Susan Rair Krug, MaryBeth Hill, Kimberly Kelly, Cara Champagne, Ryan Huston, Joel Huston, Patrick Huston, Holly Dumais, Harry Huston, Charles Huston and 14 great-grandchildren as well as her many loving and loyal friends and family members who stayed in regular contact.
Theresa will be greatly missed by all who loved and cared about her.
The Mass and Celebration of Life will take place on Monday, June 6th, 2022. A Reception from 9-10 a.m. with the family in the Narthex at St. Charles Borromeo, Meredith, then, from 10-11 a.m. — Funeral Mass, then from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Celebration of Life and light lunch in the Church Hall, followed by burial at 1 p.m. at the Meredith Village Cemetery.
Theresa benefited greatly from the following organizations and requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations go the any of the following: InterLakes Community Caregivers, P.O. Box 78, Center Harbor, NH 03226, (603) 253-9275 or St. Charles Church, 300 NH Rt. 25, Meredith, NH 03253, (603) 279-4403 or Moultonboro/Sandwich Senior Meals, P.O. Box 354, Moultonboro, NH 03254
Mayhew Funeral homes and Crematorium are handling the arrangements for the family
