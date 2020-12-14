MILFORD — Theodore S. Daudelin, 88, a resident of Milford, NH, died on December 10, 2020, at The Elms Center, Milford, NH.
He was born in Laconia, NH, on October 27, 1932, a son of Joseph and Ida Daudelin. He made his home in Milford for several years and spent winters in Florida and summered in Belmont, NH.
Mr. Daudelin had worked in the tool and die industry and had been employed by InsulFab Plastics, Franklin, NH, for more than 20 years.
Mr. Daudelin was an avid reader and enjoyed camping, fishing and gardening.
He was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Korean War.
He was predeceased by his wife, Lorraine (Camire) Daudelin, who died in 2009; and a daughter, Kathy Ann Vieu.
Family members include his daughter and son-in-law, Joanne and William Paquette of Manning, SC; two grandchildren, Zachary and Alyssa; and one great-grandchild, Riley Paquette.
At his request, there are no services. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.