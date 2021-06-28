CENTER BARNSTEAD — Terry Lawrence Cassavaugh, 72, passed away peacefully in his sleep, with his family and his animals by his side. Terry was at home just where he wanted to be, on his terms, as he passed in the early morning hours of Friday, June 25, 2021.
Terry was born on September 3, 1948 in Laconia, one of 13 children to Nelson and Bernice “Bunny” (Dow) Cassavaugh.
Terry attended Laconia High School, and went on to join the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne. He also attended cosmetology school and became an amazing hairdresser. It wasn't unusual for Terry’s whole family to gather at his Mom’s family home while Terry cut hair for the whole family. Remember, one of 13 children, well that is a lot of haircuts, and a lot of great memories.
Terry married his wife Corrine in 1988, and together they happily raised their blended family. Terry worked as a finish carpenter by trade and took great pride in his work. He most recently, prior to retirement, had worked for Meridian Construction, as well as Sheds USA.
In his lifetime Terry excelled in sled dog racing, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and had been a volunteer on the Gilmanton Ironworks Fire Department. He and his wife spent their free time riding their Harley Davidsons together, making memories with friends. He never met an animal he didn’t love. Terry loved his pets, especially his beloved bulldog Cooper.
Terry’s greatest joy was his family, they were everything to him. His wife, children and grandchildren brought him tremendous joy. We are grateful that we got one last Father’s Day with him, and that he got to enjoy a lobster roll and was surrounded by lots of love. He enjoyed cookouts with family, the New England Patriots, and was a huge Trump supporter. His loss is tremendous to us and he will never be forgotten. A loving husband, devoted father and beloved Pappy.
Terry is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Corrine (Neely) Cassavaugh; his son, Joshua O’Shea; his daughter, Tessa Cassavaugh and her partner, Alex; and grandchildren, Max, Karlee, Tanner and Finn; daughter, Holly Cassavaugh and her wife Nancy; and grandchildren, Lorenzo, Nick, Lethi and Mae, daughter Heidi Stone of RI; and grandchildren, Megan and Zachary; and one great-grandchild, Ezra; daughter, Tanya Greene and husband Michael of RI, and their children Ethan, Emma and Eli; his sisters, Priscilla Wills of Meredith, Sandra Bolduc of Laconia, Marsha Byars of Belmont, and Pamela Beaudoin of Belmont; his brother, Mark Brewer and wife Debbie of Gilford; many nieces, nephews, cousins, his in-laws Colleen, Billy and Gary that loved him dearly, and many friends that will never forget him. In addition to his parents, Terry is predeceased by his sisters, Sheila Haven and Gail Bartlett; and his brothers, Nelson Cassavaugh, Raymond Cassavaugh, Kirkman Cassavaugh, Eugene Cassavaugh, Clifford Cassavaugh, and Wayne Cassavaugh. Rest in heavenly peace our dear Terry and we will see you when it’s our time.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., in the Carriage House, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the New Rye Congregational Church, 289 New Rye Road, Epsom, NH, 03234.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the New Rye Cemetery, Epsom, NH.
Following the service we will celebrate Terry's life at the Red Blazer Restaurant and Pub, 72 Manchester Street, Concord, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Terry’s name to the Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH, 03301. Terry believed every animal deserves to be loved. And he did just that.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
