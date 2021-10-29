A bright beautiful light has gone out with the passing of Tammy Lawrence on October 28, 2021. She was a beautiful, creative, and funny soul.
She leaves her parents, Bradley and Roxanne Lawrence of Belmont, NH; her mother, Brenda Lawrence of Tavares, FL; her daughter, Stevie Nicole and wife Alissa of Barnstead, NH; son William Travis of Tavares, FL; brothers Scott and wife Elizabeth of Raleigh, NC, Darryn of Ocala, FL, and Shannon from Tavares, FL; and her beloved dog "Trixie," extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.