Sylvianne Krauz, 65

FRANKLIN — Sylvianne “Sylvie” Krauz, 65, passed away at Concord Hospital — Franklin surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was born in Ontario, Canada on September 22, 1957, to the late Jeanne Pratte (Racine) and Yvon Pratte, both originally from Quebec, Canada.
She lived most of her life in Franklin, and married Richard “Bruce” Krauz on Christmas Eve in 1976. They had two children together, Kathleen and Steve, but she was lovingly referred to as “mom” by many more.
She worked at Franklin Savings Bank for over 35 years and was locally known in the community through her work and tenure at FSB.
Sylvie enjoyed gardening in the summers, but more than anything loved her time spent down on the Pemi River, better known as the “beach” or “down the rivah.” Almost all summer days and nights were spent at their beach spending time with friends and family for gatherings and parties. She was caring and selfless. Her personality was blunt but sweet, and her quick wit was appreciated by all.
“Sylv” never forgot a birthday or a call to wish a happy one. Throughout the years friends and family found Sylvie and Bruce’s home to be their safe haven. No one ever needed to knock on the door. You always knew that you might not hear what you wanted to hear from “Sylv” but “bet you’re a**!” you’d always hear what you needed to. Sylvie had a tendency of shopping for others, so if you needed it, you better believe she had 10 more, as she would say, “on deck.”
Her daily phone call check-ins and visits will be sorely missed by her sister-in-law and neighbor Cindy and her sister Darquise.
Sylvie was predeceased by her parents and brother Michel.
Surviving family members include her husband, Bruce Krauz; daughter, Kathleen (Krauz) Schunemann and her husband Dustin; son, Steve Krauz and his fiancé Janelle Westfall, the mother of her grandchild to be; her grandchildren, Korbin Chase, Hailey Schunemann, Ayer and Lane Simpson; her sisters, Darquise Germain, Micheline Burley, Suzanne Sheffield, Monique Ashton, and Andree Pratte. She will also be sorely missed by her furry grandchildren, Isabella and Nala.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, October 16 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at the train station (5 Park St., Northfield).
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
