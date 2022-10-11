Sylvianne Krauz, 65

Sylvianne Krauz, 65

FRANKLIN — Sylvianne “Sylvie” Krauz, 65, passed away at Concord Hospital — Franklin surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was born in Ontario, Canada on September 22, 1957, to the late Jeanne Pratte (Racine) and Yvon Pratte, both originally from Quebec, Canada.

She lived most of her life in Franklin, and married Richard “Bruce” Krauz on Christmas Eve in 1976. They had two children together, Kathleen and Steve, but she was lovingly referred to as “mom” by many more.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.