GILMANTON — Susan B. Camp, 75, died unexpectedly April 6, at Granite VNA House.

She was born on April 7, 1948, in West Haven, Connecticut, the daughter of Walker H. Blake Jr. and Marion (Ucas) Blake. Susan graduated from Western Connecticut State University, class of 1971. Following graduation, Susan met her husband, Robert Gustav Camp and they settled in Kent, Connecticut, before moving to Gilmanton, where they settled and raised their two children. They celebrated 52 years of marriage last April.

