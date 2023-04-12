GILMANTON — Susan B. Camp, 75, died unexpectedly April 6, at Granite VNA House.
She was born on April 7, 1948, in West Haven, Connecticut, the daughter of Walker H. Blake Jr. and Marion (Ucas) Blake. Susan graduated from Western Connecticut State University, class of 1971. Following graduation, Susan met her husband, Robert Gustav Camp and they settled in Kent, Connecticut, before moving to Gilmanton, where they settled and raised their two children. They celebrated 52 years of marriage last April.
Susan was a co-founder of the Gilmanton Iron Works preschool for many years before she accepted a position at Pittsfield Elementary School, where she taught kindergarten until she retired. Susan was a member of the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Pittsfield.
Susan was predeceased by her parents. Surviving in addition to her husband, Robert Camp, are her daughter, SaeJin and her husband David Bennett of Bow; son, Blake Camp and his wife Darcy of Ashland; a grandson, Paul Robert Dion; a sister, Barbara (Blake) Harris; nieces and a nephew.
A service of remembrance will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 50 Main St., Pittsfield, NH 03263. A private interment will be held in Kent, Connecticut, and West Haven, Connecticut.
Those who wish to remember Susan in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 50 Main St., Pittsfield, NH 03263.
Arrangements are by Bennett Funeral Home, Concord.
