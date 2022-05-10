Susan Butts, 72

Susan Hammond Butts, 72, passed away peacefully at her home in Concord on April 12, 2022 after a brief illness.
She was born March 26,1950, in Plymouth, to Everett George Hammond and Norma Johnson Hammond. She attended Plymouth High School and earned a degree in Sociology from Plymouth State College, graduating in 1972.
She met Richard C. “Dick” Butts while working the Social Security booth at the Deerfield Fair. Dick was manning the Peterbilt Truck booth next door, and it was laugh at first sight. They were married May 22, 1982, at First Parish Congregational Church in East Derry, and resided in Raymond until moving to Concord in 1989.
Sue spent more time laughing than almost any other activity, except maybe reading books. She and her friend Priscilla were constantly being reprimanded for laughing in junior high and high school, and she never recovered from loving every minute of life. Sue hosted many wonderful parties for family and friends. Holidays were especially decorative at the Butts’ home.
Sue retired in 2015 after 42 years as a government employee, working for the Social Security Administration first in Manchester and then in the Concord office. She enjoyed traveling in retirement, visiting the British Isles and Ireland often with her longtime friend Jan. Considering their personalities, it was a lucky break that no international incidents were reported.
Sue is survived by her son, Richard E. Butts of Concord; her brother, David Hammond and family of Birmingham, AL; numerous cousins; and the occasional remaining aunt and uncles.
Services are scheduled for Thursday, May 26 at First Congregational Church, at 177 N. Main St. Concord, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a reception at Gibson’s Bookstore, 45 South Main Street, Concord.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prader Willi Syndrome Association at www.pwsause.org.
Finally, a sincere thanks to all the amazing friends and family members who stepped up physically and financially to help Sue and Richie through the last few months.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the Butts Family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
