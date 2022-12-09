BERLIN — Steven J. Albert, 63, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith, surrounded by his loved ones and Golden View family.
He was born on July 27, 1959, in Berlin, a son of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Rosenberg) Albert. Steve was known for his quick wit and easy smile. He could joke about anything with anyone, especially his golf game. Steve spent most of his life in Berlin, and was a passionate sports fan. His physical limitations kept him from playing most sports, but it didn’t keep him from participating.
In his youth, he volunteered as a statistician for local softball teams. He faithfully followed his brother Dave through his sporting career at Berlin High School and UNH. He later served as an assistant coach and coach for teams in Berlin, and Holland, Michigan. Steve especially enjoyed watching and rooting for his favorite teams on TV, such as the New England Patriots and Montreal Canadiens. His real passion was baseball and the NY Yankees. When he was able, he traveled with friends to visit many major ballparks in the Northeast and beyond. In addition to sports, he loved music and a good book.
Steven is survived by his sister, Gail Lachance and her husband Zephir of Hooksett; sister-in-law, Karin Albert of Laconia; niece and nephews, Kristen Burke, Dan Albert, Scott and Brian Lachance; and several cousins.
In addition to his parents, Steven was predeceased by his brothers, David Albert and Daniel Albert, who was killed in action in Vietnam.
A private family committal will take place in the Russian City Cemetery, Berlin, in the spring, where Steven will be laid to rest with his family.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution to Golden View Health Care Center, 19 NH Route 104, Meredith, NH 03253 for the loving care and support they provided to Steven during his time there, or your local sport recreation league.
To view Steven’s online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Boscawen.
